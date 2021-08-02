Mandira Bedi can't refuse daughter Tara's request to smile for the camera

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDIRA BEDI Mandira Bedi

Actress and Mandira Bedi lost her husband filmmaker Raj Kaushal to a heart attack on June 30. Now, weeks after the shocking demise, Mandira posted a picture of herself smiling at the camera. The actress said, she could refuse her daughter's request. In the post-workout picture, the actress is seen comfortably sitting on the floor in her gym wear as she strikes a smiling pose.

"When my little girl asks me to smile after some post workout endorphins are doing their thing.. how can I refuse," Mandira captioned the post. She added hashtags, "begin again" and "I love Mondays." Take a look:

Friends and colleagues of the actress from the film fraternity extended their support and wishes to the actress in the comment section. Mouni Roy, Samir Soni, Mukti Mohan and Aashka Goradia among others commented on Mandira's post.

On the one-month death anniversary of director Raj Kaushal, his wife and actor Mandira Bedi organised a pooja for him at their residence. Taking to Instagram Story, Mandira had posted a picture, wherein we can see her sitting in the front of havan kund along with her children Vir and Tara. "30th day," she captioned the post with a folded hand emoji. For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack.

Meanwhile, it has not been easy for Mandira after Kaushal's demise. She been a victim of trolling and hatred on social media after photographs surfaced showing her breaking stereotypes by performing her husband's last rites, which male members of a family are traditionally expected to perform.

