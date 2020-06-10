Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora’s building sealed after resident tests coronavirus positive

Bollywood actress and TV personality Malaika Arora's building in Mumbai has been sealed by the BMC after a resident tested positive for Covid-19. It is reported that a picture of her Bandra's Tuscany Apartments with the banner saying Containment Zone has surfaced online. Earlier, actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ankita Lokhande, and Shivin Narang's building in Mumbai were sealed following coronavirus positive cases.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently in self-isolation with her son Arhaan and pet dog Casper at her home. She often shares sweet moments spent with them during her lockdown days on Instagram.

Known for her stunning looks and fit body, Malaika Arora is all set for International Yoga Day, which falls on June 21. She recently posted a picture of her performing a yoga asana.

"Yoga for me is that one hour to myself that I never miss. So as we count down to #InternationalYogaDay I want to share something fun with you’ll - #14Days14Asanas Each day, I’ll be putting up one asana that I absolutely love and practice regularly and I’d love for you’ll to do the same asana, click a picture, tag me, @sarvayogastudios, @thedivayoga and #14Days14Asanas, " the 46-year-old actress wrote.

She recently made headlines for engaging in a cute banter with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Malaika had shared a candid picture of herself with the caption, "The thinker.... #rodin (wondering Wat to do next ... can’t sit still".Replying to the post, Arjun wrote, "Thinking where to sleep next".

On the professional front, Malaika Arora was busy with the shoot of Sony TV's dance reality show, India's Best Dancer before the coronavirus lockdown. The first episode of the reality show premiered on February 29, 2020. The shoot of the show was later halted due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

