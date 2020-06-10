Malaika Arora’s building sealed after resident tests coronavirus positive

Bollywood actress and TV personality Malaika Arora's building in Mumbai has been sealed by the BMC after a resident tested positive for Covid-19. It is reported that a picture of her Bandra's Tuscany Apartments with the banner saying Containment Zone has surfaced online. Earlier, actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ankita Lokhande, and Shivin Narang's building in Mumbai were sealed following coronavirus positive cases.
Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently in self-isolation with her son Arhaan and pet dog Casper at her home. She often shares sweet moments spent with them during her lockdown days on Instagram.
Known for her stunning looks and fit body, Malaika Arora is all set for International Yoga Day, which falls on June 21. She recently posted a picture of her performing a yoga asana.
Hey everyone. I know you’ve been wondering where I had disappeared but I think we all needed some time to ourselves. Locked down at home has made us closer to ourselves, physically and mentally. But I think a lot of us have embraced it and adjusted our lives around this ‘new normal’ and a lot of you have been asking me what I’m doing at home, how I’m staying regular at my workouts. So here I am, back at it and back for you, with #malaikasmoveoftheweek So all of you who’ve been spending Monday’s wondering what to do, its time to stretch out those muscles! Remember to tag @sarvayogastudios & me when you do the pose. This week’s move is Halasana and here’s how you can do it: 1. Lie on your back with your palms facing the ground 2. Take a deep breathe in and with that exhale, press your palms into the floor and raise your legs towards the ceiling 3. For added support you can place your hands on your lower back 4. You can also bend your knees if you’re losing balance 5. Slowly & gradually, try touching your feet to the ground behind 6. Breathe slowly. To come out of the post, slowly release your hands from your back and bring your feet flat on the ground Halasana is known to calm you sympathetic nervous system and flush out toxins - from your body and your mind. Now let’s see some beautiful pictures rolling in and get the week started! #malaikasmoveoftheweek #mylifemyyoga #internationalyogaday #sarvayoga #yogaplusmondays #mondaymotivation #fitindiamovement
"Yoga for me is that one hour to myself that I never miss. So as we count down to #InternationalYogaDay I want to share something fun with you’ll - #14Days14Asanas Each day, I’ll be putting up one asana that I absolutely love and practice regularly and I’d love for you’ll to do the same asana, click a picture, tag me, @sarvayogastudios, @thedivayoga and #14Days14Asanas, " the 46-year-old actress wrote.
Today's asana is 'Sarvangasana' - Lie down with your back on the floor, and palms close to your body - Lift your legs and bring them close to your heart - Lift your lower body slowly and place your hands on your lower back, keeping your elbows close to the torso - Slowly lift your legs up, forming a straight line with your forearm - Breathe normally without any pressure on your neck - To come out of the pose, fold your knees, bring your legs close to the chest and slowly release your hands I'm super excited to see how beautifully you all do this asana, do not forget to tag me and #14Days14Asanas #internationalyogaday #sarvayoga #divayoga #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement #malaikasmoveoftheweek
She recently made headlines for engaging in a cute banter with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Malaika had shared a candid picture of herself with the caption, "The thinker.... #rodin (wondering Wat to do next ... can’t sit still".Replying to the post, Arjun wrote, "Thinking where to sleep next".
On the professional front, Malaika Arora was busy with the shoot of Sony TV's dance reality show, India's Best Dancer before the coronavirus lockdown. The first episode of the reality show premiered on February 29, 2020. The shoot of the show was later halted due to the Covid-19 outbreak.