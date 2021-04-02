Malaika Arora gets first dose of COVID vaccine, says 'I'm eligible'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is the latest celebrity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Taking to her verified social media accounts, Malaika posted a picture of herself getting the vaccine shot. Sharing the news with her fans, she wrote, "I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether! Let's go warriors, let's win this #WarAgainstVirus. Don't forget to take yours soon!" She also thanked and lauded the front line workers fighting the virus. "Dont forget to take yours soon !( n a special mention to our amazing frontline workers , who were so caring n vigilant n went about doin everything with a smile. THANK YOU".

Before concluding her post, Malaika said, "yes I am eligible to take the vaccine." Probably, she was hinting at center's decision that all people above 45 years of age would be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines from April 1.Take a look at her post:

Today, veteran actress Amitabh Bachchan also took the COVID shot. "Vaccination done. All well. Did COVID test for family and staff yesterday. results came today. All good, all negative. So done the vaccine," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

"All family done except Abhishek. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days."

Apart from them, B-town celebs namely Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan and Johnny Lever have also got vaccinated.

