Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas collaborate after 12 years for SSMB28; know latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@REDDY01232 Mahesh Babu

The shoot for Mahesh Babu's film with Trivikram Srinivas is set to begin on January 18. The superstar's third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas is all set to go on floors in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu is collaborating with Trivikram after 12 years. Previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja'. According to the latest updates, for the first two weeks, some heavy action sequences will be filmed.

S Radhakrishna (China Babu) will be producing this highly anticipated film on a massive scale with huge budget under Tollywood's leading production house Haarika & Hassine Creations. Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in the film. This marks her second collaboration with the 'Spyder' actor after their 2019 blockbuster hit 'Maharashi'.

Earlier in July 2022, the makers shared a special announcement video and wrote, "The Evergreen Combo of Super Star @urstrulyMahesh & our Darling Director #Trivikram is back to REIGN! The most eagerly awaited #SSMB28 pre-production has started on EPIC proportions! Shoot starts This Aug. Be Ready for a MASSive Blast at the Screens ~ Summer 2023!"

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu vacations in Switzerland with Namrata Shirodkar and kids, photo goes viral

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu had just returned from a long holiday with his family in Switzerland. The Maharishi actor had a very sad year in 2022 which saw the demise of his father, mother and brother. He took a long break and is now back in 2023. Mahesh Babu jetted off abroad to be with his wife and kids. A photo from the time was also shared on social media by the actor and it was re-shared by Namrata Shirodkar on her Instagram handle as well. In the image, Mahesh Babu, Namrata and their two kids come together for a perfect family portrait.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the Telugu action drama film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' which was declared a super hit. Apart from that, he will be teaming up with the 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli for an upcoming action entertainer film. A few months ago, during an event, Rajamouli disclosed that his film with Mahesh Babu is going to be a globetrotting action adventure.This movie will roll after Mahesh Babu is done with Trivikram Srinivas' movie.

Latest Entertainment News