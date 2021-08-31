Mahesh Babu posts heartwarming note on son Gautam's birthday: Go on and conquer the world

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu with son Gautam

Mahesh Babu's son Gautam turns a year older on Tuesday, and the Telugu star shared an Instagram post along with a heartfelt note for him. Sharing a throwback monochrome picture with him, he wrote, "Happy 15 my son!! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Wishing you the best today and always! Go on and conquer the world. Love you, GG."

Mahesh Babu's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar too shared a lovely note for Gautam. She posted a solo picture of the teenager and wrote, "You are loved.. for the boy you are, the man you will become and the precious son you will always be!! Happy 15 my dearest Jibil!! @gautamghattamaneni.. Love you so so much."

On the work front, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu recently jetted off to Goa to shoot for the next schedule of his film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. Jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners, music composer Thaman S.S. have rendered the soundtracks for the film, while R. Madhi is the cinematographer. Marthand Venkatesh is the editor, while A.S. Prakash is art director.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', which also stars Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others is scheduled for release on January 13, 2022.

Apart from this, Mahesh is currently gearing up for the release of his debut production "Major", which is a biographical drama on 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the multilingual film starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.