Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DRNENEOFFICIAL Madhuri Dixit celebrates husband Shriram Nene's pre-birthday bash; see pics

Actress Madhuri Dixit celebrated husband Dr. Shriram Nene's pre-birthday party with close friends and family members on Sunday. The actress took to her In Instagram and shared a picture from the celebrations. Madhuri captioned, "Pre-birthday celebrations for Ram with our near & dear ones in a social bubble amidst nature with all necessary precautions. Simple joys of life."

In the group picture, Madhuri and her entire family are all smiles. There are two birthday cakes kept on the table.

Madhuri's fans and followers showered a lot of love and wish on her post. Her co-actor Anil Kapoor also wished Shriram as he commented, "Many happy returns of the day ram."

Shriram also shared a picture of himself cutting one of his cakes on his Instagram. He wrote, "Nothing like a pre bday bash with friends and family in a COVID safe bubble. Amazing to hangout with everyone!"

Ahead of his birthday on February 11, earlier also Dr. Nene shared a selfie with Madhuri Dixit. He had captioned the no filter picture, "Loving life with my sweetheart. Nothing like a pre-birthday celebration with the ones you love in a bubble in nature."

On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank, alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha. Reportedly she will soon make her web series debut with a show produced by Karan Johar's banner's digital arm Dharmatic Entertainment.