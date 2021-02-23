Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THATFILMYCINESOUL Madhubala death anniversary: Raj Babbar remembers legendary actress, pens heartfelt note

Known for her legendary beauty and her coquettish charm, Madhubala is missed by millions of her fans who remembered her on her 52nd death anniversary today. The actress who was lovingly called, 'The Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood' passed away at the age of 36 after battling a prolonged illness.

Raj Babbar paid tribute to the legendary actor by sharing a monochromatic photo of her alongside a heartfelt note on his Twitter handle that read, "Her unique charm & beauty remain unmatched to this day. Her flamboyance & style of communicating with her audience defines her class."

"Remembering the ever-gorgeous #Madhubala Ji today. She left us 52 years ago but who can ever forget that smile which perhaps defined her aptly," his caption further read.

Known for her beauty, personality and sensitive portrayals of women in various films, Madhubala, or Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi was raised in a town located near the Bombay Talkies film studio.

Raised in the slums of Bombay, she supported her family as a child star and soon became a leading actor known for her elegance on-screen and her brilliant acting abilities. In 1947, she landed the lead role in Neel Kamal at the age of 14, taking the name Madhubala.

She famously fell in love with actor Dilip Kumar, her co-star in the 1960 classic 'Mughal-E-Azam'. Her character as Anarkali and the chemistry between the two is still remembered and etched in millions of hearts across the country. Appearing in over 70 films over the course of a tragically brief career, Madhubala was called "The Biggest Star in the World" in 1952 by Theatre Arts magazine.

- with ANI inputs