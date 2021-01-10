Image Source : TWITTER/BIGB Look what Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on 'World Hindi Day'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday extended 'World Hindi Day' greetings to fans and countrymen. The 'Don' actor took to Twitter to hail the nation and its mother tongue. He posted three pictures from which one reads a famous quote of Father of India Mahatma Gandhi "Rashtrabhasha ke bina rashtra goonga hai." (Translation: A nation is dumb without a national language).

While the other two pictures posted by the star are artworks from his fan that features him with a Hindi language customized backdrop. Alongside the pictures, he tweeted "Vishwa Hindi Diwas ki anek anek shubhkaamnayein!," with a flag of India emoticon. Have a look at his tweet here:

'World Hindi Day' is observed on January 10 every year to promote the language all around the world.

The actor recently hit 45 million followers on Twitter and shared the good news with his fans as he wrote,

"The caption informs of 45 million on Twitter .. thank you Jasmine, but the picture says a lot more... Its the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident .."

"Its the first time ever I saw my Father breaking down! A concerned little Abhishek looks on!" he added. The picture shows a father-son moment as Big B bends down to touch his father's feet. The photo also sees a concerned Abhishek Bachchan looking at his dad. A message on the snap read, "45 Million, started with the blessings of Pujya Maa and Pujya Babuji."

On the professional front, his upcoming projects include names of projects like Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B also recently signed a multilingual mega production co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.

