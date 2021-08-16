Lisa Haydon breaks stereotypes by sharing breastfeeding pics with daughter Lara

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LISA HAYDON Lisa Haydon

Honouring breastfeeding week, actress Lisa Haydon shared a striking post on Instagram. Returning to social media after a while, the actress who became a mother for the third time, Lisa posted pictures with her newborn daughter. Revealing her daughter's name as Lara, the actress shared shenanigans of motherhood and how her recent months have been. She also broke stereotypes by posting pictures as she breastfed her daughter.

"Was it just world breastfeeding week? In honour of this special week Lara would like to thank everyone that has given her a seat at the table," she captioned the pics.

The actress also shared anecdotes about motherhood and how she feels 'pretty extra after having a baby.'

"So I’ve been away from insta for a while now, here’s my best attempt at a catch up post.. Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby. A lot of it is probably hormones. Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling. I don’t mean humbling in the way I’ve heard ppl say after winning an Oscar lol But humbled in an, I feel incapable kind of way," she wrote.

"I thought we’d be taking it one day at a time, but we’re down to taking it one feed at a time. No one tells you how long you’ll spend burping your baby. And what not getting that burp up can mean. I take a second sometimes to just remind myself there is no destination in motherhood," she continued adding how rewarding it feels when her baby makes that 'burp' noise.

"Pumping while having a coffee, organising the boys schedules — pick ups, drop offs and bouncing the bouncer with one foot. And then there’s that sound, that tiny little noise that makes it all worth it, and when you finally hear it, it’s the most rewarding.. that little burp!" she concluded.

Lisa, who got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2016, gave birth to her first baby Zack in 2017. The couple were blessed with their second baby, Leo, in February 2020. She became a mother for the third time earlier this year when she gave birth to her daughter Lara.