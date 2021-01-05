Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's Instagram account restored hours after getting hacked

Image Source : TWITTER/ASHA BHOSLE Asha Bhosle's Instagram account restored hours after getting hacked

Legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle on Monday said her Instagram account has been restored, hours after it was hacked. The 87-year-old singer said she received a malicious "copyright violation" message after which her account was hacked. The music icon later tweeted a screenshot of the message and alerted her fans to not respond to it, in case they receive it from her profile. Hours later, Bhosle regained access to her account.

Asha Bhosle tweeted, "Please be aware that my Instagram account has been hacked and you may receive a message as has been posted below. Pls ignore it and do nothing. We're trying to get my account back in my control soon. Thank you." In another tweet, she announced, "This is to officially announce that thanks to the prompt response and fabulous support of the Instagram team, my account has been returned to me. Thank you all for your patience."

Please be aware that my Instagram account has been hacked and you may receive a message as has been posted below. Pls ignore it and do nothing. We're trying to get my account back in my control soon. Thank you pic.twitter.com/ncgSC4Fw20 — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) January 4, 2021

This is to officially announce that thanks to the prompt response and fabulous support of the Instagram team, my account has been returned to me. Thank you all for your patience 😊 — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) January 4, 2021

While her more than two-lakh followers have remained, Bhosle's account currently shows zero posts. Many Bollywood celebrities have been complaining of their accounts getting hacked these days. Recently, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, actor Vikrant Massey and choreographer-director Farah Khan's social media accounts were also hacked.

Last week, Farah Khan urged her fans and followed to not respond to any messages from her hacked accounts in order to prevent their own accounts from getting hacked. "My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it may be used to hack into your account too," Farah wrote on Instagram. While she has retrieved her Instagram account successfully with the help of her husband, Shirish Kunder but her Twitter account took time to get restored.

Talking about her Instagram account getting restored, Farah informed: "This is true! My instagram was also hacked n many dm s could hav gone from it.. pls be vigilant. Iv managed to restore instagram thanks to computer engineer @shirishkunder .. hoping to get Twitter reinstated too."

(With PTI inputs)