Lata Mangeshkar thanks Vikas Khanna for donating PPE kits to her hospital

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar has thanked chef-turned-author-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna for donating 1000 PPE kits to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, built in the memory of her late father. Mangeshkar took to Twitter to express her gratitude to Khanna. "Namaskaar, Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhannaji ne hamare Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital ko 1000 PPE KITS donate kiye hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar aur hamara Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital pariwar unke aabhari hain (Namaskaar, Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhanna has donated 1000 PPE kits. We all Mangeshkar's and the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, family members are grateful to him)."

Khanna replied to Mangeshkar saying: "Dearest @mangeshkarlata you inspire us all. Dil. Jaan. Sab Aapke Liye. (Heart and life for you)."

Namaskaar,

Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhanna ji ne hamare Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital ko 1000 PPE KITS donate kiye hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar aur hamara Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital pariwar unke aabhari hain. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 27, 2020

In March, Mangeshkar donated Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. She had announced that she was donating Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund as part of her "duty to help your government during this difficult time".

The 90-year-old singer, widely acclaimed as Nightingale of India, joins a growing list of celebrities from the Hindi film industry who have extended support in the battle against the coronavirus. Others who have contributed include Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan and Rajkummar Rao among others.

नमस्कार.आज महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री माननीय उद्धव ठाकरे जी ने महाराष्ट्र की आज की परिस्थिति के बारे में जो कहा और जो कदम हमारी सरकार उठा रही है वो सचमें सराहनीय है.सर्व धर्म के लोगों को एक होकर हमारे मुख्यमंत्री जी का साथ देना चाहिए.एक बार फिरसे बिनती है ,घरमें रहें सुरक्षित रहें — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 26, 2020

Recently, Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to share an emotional post on her father Master Dinanath Mangeshkar's 78th death anniversary. The singer could not perform rituals on her father's death anniversary due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

In a long heartfelt post, she wrote, "Aj mere parampujya pitaji Master Dinanath Mangeshkar ji ki 78wi punyatithi hai. Is saal hum corona ki wajah se punyatithi ka karyakram nahi kar sake, iska hamein dukh hai. Is saal hum Dinanath Pratishthan ki taraf Priti Patkar ji ki Prerana Foundation ko panch lakh aur meri taraf se das lakh ki rashi de rahein hain (Today is the 78th death anniversary of my revered father Master Dinanath Mangeshkar ji. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we could not perform certain rituals related to his death anniversary this time. I feel deeply saddened because of that. We are donating a sum of 5 lakhs to Priti Patkar ji's Prerana Foundation on behalf of Dinanath Pratishthan along with an additional 10 lakhs from me)".

आज मेरे परमपूज्य पिताजी मास्टर दीनानाथ मंगेशकर जी की 78वी पुण्यतिथि है.इस साल हम कोरोना की वजह से पुण्यतिथि का कार्यक्रम नहीं कर सके इसका हमें दुख है.इस साल हम दीनानाथ प्रतिष्ठान की तरफ़ प्रीति पाटकर जी की प्रेरणा फ़ाउंडेशन को पाँच लाख और मेरी तरफ़ से दस लाख की राशि दे रहे हैं. pic.twitter.com/ar8VXM1hEq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 24, 2020

