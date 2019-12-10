Asha Bhosle recalls sister Lata Mangeshkar's iconic songs as she returns from hospital

Lata Mangeshkar returned home after being admitted for almost a month

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar recently returned home after being admitted to the hospital for 28 days. The singer herself tweeted the news and thanked all her fans for their wishes during the period. She was welcomed home by her family, who was overjoyed to have Lata Mangeshkar back at home. Now, her sister and singer Asha Bhosle has confirmed that she is hale and hearty.

Speaking the Mid Day, Asha Bhonsale said, "We were all there for her homecoming. She is back and we are overjoyed. She is looking hale and hearty. I was looking at her last night, and at once, so many songs that she has made immortal with her voice came back rushing to me."

A picture of Lata Mangeshkar with the nursing staff of the hospital had been making rounds on the internet. In the picture, Lata Mangeshkar is seen sitting on a wheelchair looking frail. The picture is believed to be taken after she was discharged from the hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing where she was diagnosed with pneumonia. Fans of the legendary singer had been constantly praying for her speedy recovery and when she was discharged from the hospital, Lata Mangeshkar shared an Instagram post to thank her well-wishers. In her post, she wrote, “For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in the hospital and go home when completely healthy. My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious”

