Lahore Confidential: Richa Chadha unveils her first look as poetry lover

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha unveiled the first look from her upcoming film Lahore Confidential and left the fans amazed. On Saturday, the actress shared the poster of the film in which she will essay the character of poetry lover Ananya. The poster features the actress dressed in a metallic green attire, reading a book titled 'Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitab' by Ibn e Insha.

Giving a sneak peek of her role, the 'Masaan' actor wrote, "Will Ananya's love for poetry get her in trouble? First look for #LahoreConfidential." The new-look picture is an update on the spy-thriller film, which will debut on Zee 5.

Talking about the film, it revolves around a humble, divorced Indian woman who leads a routine life and loves Urdu literature. She finds herself on an intelligence mission in Pakistan. A love story of two spies will put them in a tug of war with each other.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli shared details about the film earlier and had said, "The film has lots of elements to it, ranging from old school romance and Urdu poetry to action and edge-of-the-seat thrills, and to bring all these elements together made it a challenging project. After 'Fanaa', this is going to be my second love story with a thriller backdrop and we have an ensemble cast."

Along with Richa Chadha, the film stars Arunoday Singh and Karishma Tanna. "Poetry has always been close to my heart, which makes the film special to me. It's is going to be a never-seen-before romantic spy thriller. The narrative will challenge the viewers as well," claimed Arunoday. Karishma added: "I am an avid viewer when it comes to watching thrillers, and as an actor the genre is extremely versatile and challenging at the same time. My character has lot of layers, which will be interesting for the viewers."

