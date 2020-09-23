Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUBBRA SAIT Kubbra Sait takes a break from Twitter: See you post my sanity break

Actress Kubbra Sait, of Sacred games fame, is taking a break from Twitter, and will be back after her "sanity break". "Oh dahlin' Twitter... I am taking a hiatus from you. I am ecstatic to announce that I'll be on a jet plane, and it's time for me to uninstall you for a bit. See you post my sanity break... well however long it takes," Kubbra tweeted on Tuesday. However, she hasn't deleted her account on the micro-blogging site.

Reacting to her tweet, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali commented: "Will miss you though. Good decision."

Kubbra has been very active on Twitter and hits back at trolls who try to mock her. A while ago, the actress slammed a users who asked her to leave India. He wrote, "Why not leave India?". Kubbra's epic reply won the internet when she said, "No one can. It’s a lockdown. Kuch bhi." Kubbra's epic reply won the internet when she said, "No one can. It’s a lockdown. Kuch bhi."

On a related note, the actress will come out with her memoir next year, talking about the challenges she's had to face and how she has overcome them. From battling crippling social anxiety as a child to being bullied and teased about her appearance as an adult, Kubbra burst onto the screen with a tough-as-nails performance in "Sacred Games" and she hasn't looked back since, publishers HarperCollins India said.

In her memoir, she shares stories from her life to show that the road to success is never easy and also offers inspirational advice to others.

Kubbra says this project is the "best thing to happen to me during the lockdown".

"From an insecure childhood to reclaiming her confidence and going on to achieve her professional dreams, Kubbra has an amazing transformational story. Her writing, a combination of sassiness and vulnerability, will strike a chord with anyone navigating life's challenges," says Sonal Nerurkar, senior commissioning editor at HarperCollins India.

Kubbra is known for her powerfull performances in the web series "Sacred Games", "Illegal" and "RejctX".

