Kriti Kharbanda's Insta photo makes rumoured beau Pulkit Samrat's heart skip a beat. Seen his viral comment?

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have worked together in Veerey Ki Wedding

Pulkit Samrat's comment on Kriti Kharbanda's sizzling photo on Instagram has set the tongues wagging. For unversed, the duo has been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Pulkit and Kriti have shared screen space in 2017 release Veerey Ki Wedding. Though the movie tanked at the box office, the love story between its lead took off from reel-screen to real-screen.

A couple of days ago, Kriti took to share her cover page look of Fablook magazine's September issue. The actress looked no less than a style goddess in a golden strapless gown. Her wavy hair, subtle eyes and hot pink lips are accentuating her entire look, so much so, that even rumoured beau couldn't resist dropping an adorable comment. ''Ufff!!!!,'' followed by a fire emoji.

Pulkit Samrat's comment on Kriti Kharbanda's post

Pulkit bro, we feel you! Still, if you are not able to get why everyone is swooning over Kriti, then look at her photo again.

Recently, when Kriti shared her look from Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and others, Pulkit retweeted the post calling her stunner followed by heart emojis.

Last year on Kriti's birthday, Pulkit shared a photo from her birthday celebration and called her a ''drama queen''. Kriti also shared a goofy selfie of themselves on the birthday of her ''hero''

After working together for the first time in Ashu Trikha's Veerey Ki Wedding, Pulkit and Kriti will once again be seen in John Abraham's Pagalpanti. As per reports, the couple has been dating each other for the last six months. They came closer to each other during the filming of Pagalpanti in the United Kingdom earlier this year. Mumbai Mirror reported, "Kriti and Pulkit would hang out a lot together during the 58-day schedule of the film in London''.

On a related note, Pulkit Samrat married to Shweta Rohira 2014, however, soon things turned bitter between them and the duo separated in 2015. Earlier, Pulkit was linked to her Sanam Re co-star Yami Gautam. Shweta Rohira even blamed Yami Gautam for "breaking her marriage'' in an exclusive interview with Mid-day.

In case one picture of Kriti wasn't enough for you, here are some more of the gorgeous actress. Have a look:

Kriti Kharbanda's Insta photo

Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram photo

Kriti Kharbanda's Indian avatar

Kriti Kharbanda sizzles in a lehenga