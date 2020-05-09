Saturday, May 09, 2020
     
Kim Kardashian trolled over failed photoshop, netizens ask her about the bizarre 'third hand'

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a series of snake-themed snaps on Instagram in which she was seen posing in a snake print bikini, with matching nails and snakeskin-effect through her hair. Unfortunately, her fans caught hold a snake print nail peeking through the waves of her hair and trolled her for photoshop fail.

New Delhi Published on: May 09, 2020 12:10 IST
Kim Kardashian trolled over failed photoshop, netizens ask her about the bizarre 'third hand'
Kim Kardashian trolled over failed photoshop, netizens ask her about the bizarre 'third hand'

The 39-year-old reality TV star Kim Kardashian is one of the renowned names of the Hollywood industry. Not just her controversial statements, Kim is also known for her bold fashion statements. Every now and then she keeps on treating her fans with several pictures on social media. However, recently the KKW Beauty founder was mocked for a failed Photoshop attempt and received flak for the same. She shared a series of snake-themed snaps to Instagram in which the mother of four was seen posing in a snake print bikini, with matching nails and snakeskin-effect through her hair. Unfortunately, her fans caught hold a snake print nail peeking through the waves of her hair in the photo where her back is facing the camera. 

The post received millions of views, but fans were quick to pick on the editing. Have a look at her photo which she shared on Instagram with a caption, "Venomousss."

Venomousss

Look how Netizens reacted to the same:

Kim Kardashian and her family had to turn to their iPhones to film the season finale of the popular reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" owing to the coronavirus lockdown, reports aceshowbiz.com. Production on the current 18th season of the series was shut down just before Kim and her relatives were able to shoot the last episode.

