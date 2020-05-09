Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian trolled over failed photoshop, netizens ask her about the bizarre 'third hand'

The 39-year-old reality TV star Kim Kardashian is one of the renowned names of the Hollywood industry. Not just her controversial statements, Kim is also known for her bold fashion statements. Every now and then she keeps on treating her fans with several pictures on social media. However, recently the KKW Beauty founder was mocked for a failed Photoshop attempt and received flak for the same. She shared a series of snake-themed snaps to Instagram in which the mother of four was seen posing in a snake print bikini, with matching nails and snakeskin-effect through her hair. Unfortunately, her fans caught hold a snake print nail peeking through the waves of her hair in the photo where her back is facing the camera.

The post received millions of views, but fans were quick to pick on the editing. Have a look at her photo which she shared on Instagram with a caption, "Venomousss."

Look how Netizens reacted to the same:

You left an extra hand in your hair 😐 pic.twitter.com/EmXCNpPmQ1 — Ferris Wheel 🎡 (@NicolaFerris) May 4, 2020

You left an extra hand in your hair 😐 pic.twitter.com/EmXCNpPmQ1 — Ferris Wheel 🎡 (@NicolaFerris) May 4, 2020

YALL KIM KARDASHIAN'S LATEST PHOTOSHOOT IS EDITED SKSJSKSK THE NAILS AT HER HAIRKSKSKKSKSKS pic.twitter.com/afJ4nBxXhZ — Danial (@repugodtion) May 4, 2020

From #kimkardashian mood board. The original photo was in French Vogue in 1969 by Franco Rubartelli pic.twitter.com/VRYqXGp58K — xgirl (@xgirlllllll) May 5, 2020

May be it’s just me that sees this 👀 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/LB7RlixSOb — 🅱️ ryan (@the_only1B) May 5, 2020

Kim Kardashian and her family had to turn to their iPhones to film the season finale of the popular reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" owing to the coronavirus lockdown, reports aceshowbiz.com. Production on the current 18th season of the series was shut down just before Kim and her relatives were able to shoot the last episode.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage