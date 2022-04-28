Celebs support Kichcha Sudeep after his Twitter debate with Ajay Devgn on 'Hindi language'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep were seen getting in a debate on Twitter recently

Highlights Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep indulged in a debate over Hindi language on twitter

Supporting Sudeep, Ram Gopal Varma said that North stars are jealous of South stars

Yash KGF: Chapter 2, a Kannada film, has been doing great business at the box office

On Wednesday, Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep got into a debate on Twitter over the Hindi language. "Hindi is no more our national language," Sudeep said at a film launch event last week when he was asked how he viewed the record-breaking pan-India success of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, the Hindi version of which alone has minted Rs 336 crore since its April 14 release.

Read: 'Hindi is no more a national language..' Southern star Sudeep gets rapped by Ajay Devgn's banter

"If Hindi is not the national language of India, why are movies made in different languages and eventually dubbed," Ajay said in his response to Sudeep on Twitter.

Later, Sudeep also responded to Ajay and the tweets of the two film stars went viral on social media. Support poured in for Sudeep over the Hindi row.

Read: Before Deepika Padukone, 8 Indian personalities who were Cannes jury members

Actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa chided Ajay for his statements, saying, "Mr Pan Masala Ajay Devgn, it is better for you to be quiet rather than talking. Look at your arrogance and ignorance. Hindi was never our national language and it will not be a national language. Your words remind us that stars are empty vessels."

Kannada hero Sathish Neenasam wrote addressing to Ajay that "Hindi movies have made money since years in Karnataka. Kannada movies have just set their foot in Hindi territory. Respect us like how we have respected you. Hindi was never our national language, we support you Kiccha Sudeep sir," he said.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also reacted to the debate on social media, writing, "The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films (sic)."

India doesn't have a national language, and Hindi and Kannada are among the 22 languages listed in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. Sudeep's upcoming actioner Vikrant Rona is also billed as a pan-India film, expected to be released in Hindi apart from Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

(With news agency inputs)