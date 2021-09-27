KKK 11's Arjun Bijlani reacts to 'unfair winner' claims, says I take it 'with a pinch of salt'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARJUNBIJLANI KKK 11's Arjun Bijlani reacts to 'unfair winner' claim

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani is on cloud nine after he lifted the trophy of the stunt-based reality show. the actor performed every stunt with enthusiasm and had also won the 'K medal' earlier in the show. While Arjun won KKK 11, fans claimed that he was the fixed winner because Divyanka Tripathi (runner up) was more deserving. Reacting to the same, Arjun Bijlani told Bollywood Life that he takes these comments with a pinch of salt.

Arjun said, "It is very sad. This show is not based on who people like or the channel prefers. It is based on who performs a stunt faster or with more finesse. I was better on that day, the channel was not doing the stunt. Once people see it, they’ll know it is a tough, tough stunt, and Divyanka was caught in the net for a while. Everyone who saw the stunt knew I did it faster."

He added, "I did it faster so I won. I did not win as the channel wanted me to win. It is odd to think or assume that's how all reality shows work. I take such comments with a pinch of salt."

Arjun Bijlani claimed that his son Ayaan is on cloud nine with his win. He told the actor that he is his hero. He said, "I felt really good. I took his name before I did a few stunts. I wanted to win and be my son's hero. He loves Khatron Ke Khiladi. Kids love this show. It is a proud moment for me"

After winning the show, Arjun Bijlani shared a thank you note on Instagram. He wrote, "Winning losing toh chalte rehta hai what really matters is the journey on the show . I think we all had a great one on #khatronkekhiladi11 . In all honesty I think @vishalsingh713 and @divyankatripathidahiya are also winners. Like I said the journey on this show matters . They have had an equally great one "

"I wana thank the stunt team of kkk for taking such good care of all of us .. a big thank you to the reality and creative team who make the show so interesting. Thank you @itsrohitshetty sir for pushing me every time and being such a great mentor . Thank you @colorstv .thank you #capetown .a big big thank you to all of you who supported me throughout my career.you all deserve that trophy..thank you to the almighty for everything. Season 11 hamesha yaad rahega .. Ganpati bappa morya," he concluded.