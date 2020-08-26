Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan shares photo with folded hands, asks 'Rasode Mein kaun tha?'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan while giving his twist to the viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha' rap video, on Wednesday hilariously asked the question with folded hands to his fans. "Please bata do. Rasode mein kaun tha?, (Please tell me, who was in the kitchen)?" noted the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor as he posted to Instagram a glamorous picture while stinking a pose with folded hands. In the snap, Aaryan is seen sporting a beige sweater with a chequered lower.

The viral rap video created by engineer-turned-musician Yashraj Mukhate, features a TV show dialogue (Saath Nibhana Saathiya) turned into a song. The scene, recreated in the video, has Kokilaben (Rupal Patel), Gopi Bahu (Giaa Manek) and Rashi bahu (Richa Hasabnis) engaged in a heated discussion over an empty cooker on a gas stove.

The popular TV show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' went off the air in 2017.

The glamorous picture, alongside the viral caption by the 'Luka Chuppi' star grabbed more than 7 lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform. Celebrity followers including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor liked the post while Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-star and his wife in the movie Bhumi Pednekar also replied to the actor's question. She noted in the comments section, "hoot karte huve toh rasode mein,sirf main thi #tb #patipatniaurwoh @kartikaaryan." (along with a winking emoji)

Many fans also left the lyrics of the viral video in the comments section. Lately, the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star has been updating fans of his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, on Independence Day, Kartik Aaryan posted a video on Instagram as he proudly hoisted the national flag while flashing a smile amid a crowd of school children cheering for the star.

