Karisma Kapoor wins hearts again with her debut web show Mentalhood

Karisma Kapoor plays the role of Meira Sharma in Mentalhood.

Karisma Kapoor ruled the Bollywood industry for two decades and had left no stone unturned. Post garnering immense popularity from her commercial blockbusters, Karisma made her digital debut with ALTBalaji and Zee5’s latest hit Mentalhood. Karisma’s portrayal of Meira Sharma in Mentalhood is being lauded by the audience.

Talking about her character, Karisma says “My character’s name is Meira Sharma. She is a small town lady, a Miss Kanpur who had always wanted to make it big in life. (She had) big dreams of becoming a model and very ambitious and finally fell in love and had 3 kids. It's basically about her journey of wanting the best for her family and the ups and downs she goes through. Be it moving to a big city like Mumbai to meeting all these strong fantastic ladies from the big city while trying to juggle it all and fit in."

The series, written by Ritu Bhatia and directed by Karishma Kohli, also features actors like Shilpa Shukla, Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth, Tillotama Shome and Dino Morea. Mentalhood a comedy-drama series that celebrates motherhood.