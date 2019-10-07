Kareena Kapoor getting clicked with Indonesian fans is the sweetest thing on the internet today

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the forever queen of Bollywood and there's no doubt about it. Blessing all of us with iconic characters like Poo, Chameli and Geet, she holds a place ace in our hearts as no other actress has ever or ever will. She has one of the most loyal and big fan bases ever, not just in India but all over the world.

In a recent video that has surfaced online, the actress can be seen getting clicked with her fans from Indonesia just like pals. Her fans seem intimidated and shy at first but later join her as they get clicked like long lost best friends. It is not the first time the actress has shown such love to her fans. She is known to time and again oblige her fans with great loving pictures in India as well as internationally.

Watch their picture here, as she is seen pouting along with her fan:

And watch the whole video here:

We wish to be as lucky as some day!