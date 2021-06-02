Kareena Kapoor is getting back to her fit form post second pregnancy, her mirror selfie is proof

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan gained some extra kilos after conceiving for the second time. It is very natural to gain some weight post pregnancy. However, the diva is on the track to get back to her fit form. Kareena posted a picture on Wednesday where she can be seen dressed in a crop top. Going by the mirror selfie, the actress seems to have lost some weight and looks like she is on her way to get back to shape.

"Objects in the mi̶r̶r̶o̶r̶ glass are closer than they appear. So maintain distance... cuz it's the new normal!" she captioned the photo. Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, who also shares a close bond with Kareena commented on the photo writing, "Ready on set bro."

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and were blessed with their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016. They welcomed their second son earlier this year in February. The couple is yet to reveal the name of the baby. Kareena has also refrained from sharing pictures of the newborn with her fans. While she keeps sharing some pictures of the baby, she makes sure, his face is not visible in them. Take a look:

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen with Aamir Khan in the film "Laal Singh Chaddha". It is directed by "Secret Superstar" maker Advait Chandan, and co-stars Aamir Khan.

The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump" starring Tom Hanks, and is set to release later this year.