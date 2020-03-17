Kareena Kapoor's coronavirus self-quarantine measure includes peaceful time with Saif Ali Khan

Looking at the current coronavirus scare spreading in the country and the world, people are considering the necessary precautions one of which includes self-quarantine. Even our Bollywood celebrities are opting the same to keep themselves safe from the pandemic. In the wake of the same, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took it as a chance to spend some quality time with her husband Saif Ali Khan in their candle-lit study room. Sharing a picture of the Sacred Games actor, Bebo gave an idea to her fans what the couple's week ahead will look like.

Kareena shared two pictures, one of Saif reading a book peacefully by her side and the other one of herself sitting comfortably on a sofa chair using her mobile phone. Captioning them she wrote, "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram."

What caught the attention of the fans was a cute picture of their son Taimur Ali Khan on the background where he is looking straight into the camera while laying down in his cradle.

Coming to the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium which got badly affected in terms of business due to the widespread coronavirus. Next, she will be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan.

The deadly virus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has killed over 5,000 people and infected more than 134,000 globally. Cinema halls have been closed in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan and in parts of Maharashtra till the end of this month, to contain the virus that has been declared a pandemic by the WHO.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries