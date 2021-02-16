Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar introduces another talent to DCA squad, Tripti Dimri; says,' she has spark to start fire'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has proved to be a Godfather to many Bollywood stars who are currently soaring high success in the industry. From Varun Dhawan to Ali Bhatt Karan Johar has given the industry some of the best talents. Earlier in January, Karan Johar announced his production house Dharma's collaboration with Bunty Sajdeh's talent company Corner Stone. Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh named their new project Dharma Cornerstone Agency DCA. In case you don't know Dharma has become the second Bollywood production house after Yash Raj Films to have a talent management wing.

On Tuesday, Karan introduced the first actress Tripti Dimri to get on board. He took to his Instagram and wrote, "She has the spark to start a fire, and a dynamic personality to fuel that fire...We're super excited to have @tripti_dimri on board and we can't wait to unleash her talent to the world. Stay tuned, as we welcome more young talent to the @DCATalent roster this week. #DCASquad #DCA @apoorva1972 @buntysajdeh @rajeevmasand @udaysinghgauri"

Karan Johar had earlier given a sneak peek into his new project as he shared a video showcasing new talents and wrote, "In this vast playground of Indian cinema, we’ve always aimed to support new talent for them to flourish, whether it’s been actors, directors, technicians or artists in the musical field. With the same spirit at heart and goal in our minds, we are proud to be presenting 4 new talents, who in their short span of time have garnered immense love and recognition from fans and industry alike with their work. The energy they bring on screen is electric and we can't wait to see these powerhouses in their element. Shower them with unabashed love, welcome them with open hearts onto your screens & look forward to them steadily becoming the faces of the new generation with their talent! Tune in on 16th February onwards through the week, every day at 11 am to know them! #DCASquad"