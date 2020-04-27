Kanika Kapoor on donating plasma: Want to do what I can to help

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kanika Kapoor pledges to donate plasma and blood for coronavirus research

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has pledged to donate her plasma and blood for coronavirus research. Confirming the news to India TV, Kanika Kapoor said, "Yes this morning I called the hospital to tell them that I want to give my blood and plasma for research or helping others if possible. I want to do what I can to help". Furthermore, the Baby Doll singer said that she gave her blood at home for the process. Health experts have explored the convalescent plasma therapy as a preventive measure to fight the novel coronavirus. The therapy aims at using antibodies from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient to treat those critically infected by the virus.

(With Inputs from Joyeeta)

