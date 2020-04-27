Kanika Kapoor on donating plasma: Want to do what I can to help

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has pledged to donate her plasma and blood for coronavirus research. Confirming the news to India TV, Kanika Kapoor said, "Yes this morning I called the hospital to tell them that I want to give my blood and plasma for research or helping others if possible. I want to do what I can to help". Furthermore, the Baby Doll singer said that she gave her blood at home for the process. Health experts have explored the convalescent plasma therapy as a preventive measure to fight the novel coronavirus. The therapy aims at using antibodies from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient to treat those critically infected by the virus.
(With Inputs from Joyeeta)