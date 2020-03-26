Kanika Kapoor deletes coronavirus post from Instagram after heaving trolling

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been ruling the headlines ever since she tested positive for coronavirus on march 20. The Baby Doll singer had even taken to her Instagram to confirm that she has been infected and said that she and her family are in isolation. However, on Thursday, the singer deleted the post from social media after she became victim to heavy trolling. Soon after Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus, old photos of the singer with him went viral on the internet. Trolls were quick to criticize the singer for the spread of the virus.

Many Twitter users trolled Kanika Kapoor for risking the lives of other people. The singer had recently returned from the United Kingdom on March 9 and showed symptoms just four days before she tested positive.

In the post, Kanika Kapoor had written, "Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care,KK."

On Wednesday, Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus for the third time. Currently, she is in an isolation ward in Lucknow and getting treated. Meanwhile, all those who had interacted with the singer during her stay in Lucknow earlier this month, have tested negative for coronavirus which is a major relief since a number of politicians, businessmen and socialites had attended the parties with the singer.

