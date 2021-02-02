Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut walks down memory lane says 'as kid I collected money & bought a camera'

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday walked down the memory lane and looked back at her childhood years when she had to collect money to buy a camera and indulge in a photo session with a friend. Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a picture of herself as a kid. In the pic, the 'Queen' actress can be seen striking a pose for the camera. Kangana also revealed that she used to wait anxiously for weeks for the photographs as she had to send the reel of her camera to Chandigarh for washing.

In the photograph, Kangana is seen in a short white kurta paired with leopard pyjamas as she poses with her friend. "As a kid I collected money and bought a still camera, one of those photo sessions my friend is visibly embarrassed, Sharma uncle the local photographer used to send the reel of my camera to Chandigarh for washing and I remember waiting anxiously for weeks," Kangana tweeted.

Take a look at it:

Meanwhile, the actress keeps making headlines, either for her stellar performances in films or for her social media presence. The actress had always maintained that her films are a way of speaking her mind about political and social issues. After completing the shoot of Thalaivi, Kangana has come onboard another film with a political background as she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

Kangana said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project.

Other than this, Kangana has announced that she will star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda". She has also started preparing for her next film "Dhaakad", and will be seen in the films "Thalaivi" and "Tejas".