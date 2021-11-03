Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at activist demanding ban on firecrackers: Walk to your office, don't use car

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has expressed her disagreement on banning crackers this Diwali. Taking to her social media, Kangana took a dig at people supporting the ban on firecrackers. To support her opinion, the actress dropped a video of Sadhguru and said that environmentalists and activists rather than banning crackers, should instead stop using cars for some days and walk to their office.

Sharing Sadhguru's video, where he is reminiscing his childhood memories of Diwali and how he would look forward to light firecrackers months before the festival and would save some for later as well, Kangana wrote "Perfect answer to all Diwali environment activists walk to your office don't use cars for three days." Hailing Sadguru, she added, "He is the man who caused world record of green cover by planting millions of trees."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story

Kangana, who is an avid social media user, recently won her fourth National Award in the Best Actress category for her performances in the Hindi films 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' and 'Panga'. The actress attended the ceremony with her parents.

Taking to her social media, she posted a picture with her parents and penned a heartfelt note. "We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents love, care and sacrifice. After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs. Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way," she wrote.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Thalaivii, currently has Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty. In Tejas, she will play a fighter pilot. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from the landmark event. 'Tejas' is directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara.