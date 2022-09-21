Kangana Ranaut reviews Sita Ramam, Bollywood actress has THIS to say about Dulquer Salmaan's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut, Sita Ramam poster

Kangana Ranaut reviews Sita Ramam: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut finally took out some time to watch the recently film Sita Ramam. In a series of posts on Instagram Story, the actress shared her review of the film and heaped praises on the cast and crew. Not only she lauded the direction and screenplay of Sita Ramam but gave a shoutout to the film's leading lady Mrunal Thakur.

Praising the film, Kangana wrote, “Finally got time to see Sita Ramam… and I must say what a spectacular experience… and epic love story… extraordinary screenplay and direction… congratulations to Hanu Raghavapudi (director), all departments work wonderfully (in the film).”

For Mrunal, she said, "All actors did amazingly well but what stood out the most for me (was) Mrunal Thakur’s performance. Restrained emotions and rare dignity in her demeanour… no other actress could have portrayed. What a terrific casting. Truly a queen. Zindabad thakur saab (madam), here begins you reign…"

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the period romance showcases the fact that humanity matters more than war, boundaries and religion. Mrunal, who made her Telugu debut with the film, has been receiving love for her role from all corners. Earlier, talking about all the praise coming her way she said, "I could not have asked for a better debut in any of the Southern movies. The love that I have been getting is incredible."

She added, "And above all, it is a beautiful and a sweet story and I am glad that with the movie being dubbed in Hindi it is going to reach more people. As an actor, I am almost getting the best of both worlds."

The period romantic drama was released on August 5 in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam and has been going strong at the box office. Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios & Swapna, the movie was released in Hindi on September 2 in cinemas.

