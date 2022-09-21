Black Adam: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson declares 'time of heroes is over' with new poster of DC film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEROCK Black Adam poster featuring Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson has treated fans to a new poster of his upcoming DCEU film. In a month, The Rock will be joining the DC universe in a feature film revolving around the antihero. He also made a declaration while sharing the new still. He says, "the time of heroes is over". In the brand new still, The Rock gives the camera a deadly serious stare while seated on a rocky pedestal. Not to miss is his stunning Black Adam costume.

By the looks of it, the Hollywood star is all set to wear his cape and rule the world with Black Adam. Take a look at Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson's post here:

Black Adam vs Shazam

'Black Adam' may not be as recognisable to comic book newbies, but his biggest rival should be a familiar face because of the 2019 hit film 'Shazam!' starring Zachary Levi. You'd be surprised to know that if the DC comics superhero Black Adam has an origin film today, it's because of the Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson. He fought to give his character a standalone movie.

"When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie," Johnson told 'Vanity Fair' quoted by 'Deadline'. "Now that was the goal, so it wasn't a complete surprise. But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, 'We can't make this movie like this. We would be doing Black Adam an incredible disservice'. It would've been fine for Shazam having two origin stories converge in one movie, but not good for Black Adam," he added.

Johnson would then talk to studio executives to express his opinions on breaking up the characters into having their own films and reuniting them in a potential showdown down the road.

"I said, 'I have to share my thoughts here. It's very unpopular' because everybody thought, 'Hey, this script is great, let's go make this movie'. I said, I really think that you should make Shazam!, make that movie on its own in the tone that you want. And I think we should separate this as well," he further said.

According to 'Deadline,' in the end, Johnson won, and both Shazam! and Black Adam, have their standalone films and will live in the same DC universe giving fans what they want.

About Black Adam

'Black Adam', similar to the character of Shazam, is bestowed with magical powers from the wizard Shazam. Unlike Shazam, though, 'Black Adam' calls upon the Egyptian gods for his powers (Shazam traditionally calls upon the Greek gods).

The new movie is set to follow the anti-hero nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the powers of the Egyptian gods. Now, freed from his tomb, 'Black Adam' is ready to unleash his form of justice on the modern world.

With Johnson's title character as well as a host of new additions, 'Black Adam' is bringing the Justice Society of America to the DC Universe.

The Justice Society, including Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, is a superhero team that predates the Justice League in DC comics.

