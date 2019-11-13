Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut finds it hard to learn Tamil for 'Thalaivi' role

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen playing former Tamil Nadu chief minister, the late J. Jaylalithaa, in the forthcoming multilingual biopic "Thalaivi", admits finding it difficult to learn the Tamil language. She added that she is learning the language as per demand of the films script.

"I am finding it difficult to learn Tamil. This film will be released in Hindi and Tamil, so we will do something about it. Obviously, I have to mug up those dialogues because Tamil is not an easy language. Earlier, I was trying to learn the complete Tamil language because I have learned English as well, but now I am learning Tamil as per the demand of film's script," said Kangana, while interacting with the media at the launch Beauty Studio salon on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut started shooting for "Thalaivi" on November 10, and Kangana's team posted a picture of the film's clapboard. It was captioned: "Lights Camera Action!! Commencing on a beautiful journey of #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut @vishinduri @BrindaPrasad1 #Dirvijay @neeta_lulla @gvprakash @KarmaMediaEnt"

Apart from learning Tamil, Kangana enrolled herself in Bharatnatyam classes for her role. She was also reported to have spent hours on prosthetic makeup sessions.

Asked what kind of make-up she prefers to apply, she said: "I like to apply light and very minimal make-up. I also like to keep my hair natural. I like to use such things that will not change my personality much. Most of the times, actors try to stay away from make-up when they are in their own space because you want to feel relaxed and you try to keep yourself in a comfortable situation as much as possible."

Sharing her childhood memories related to make-up, Kangana said: "When I was growing up, I used to experiment with make-up at home. My mother didn't had a make-up kit but my aunt was newly married, so she used to have a make-up box. After seeing the mascara and other cosmetics, I was really surprised because I had not seen such things earlier. I was four or five years old at that time, so I used to act as a beautician and apply make-up on my grandmother and other women in the house."

"Thalaivi" will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It is being directed by A L Vijay.

Apart from Kangana, only Arvind Swami's name has been confirmed in the cast. The film is scheduled to release in 2020.