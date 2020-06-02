Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Kajol recalls time before COVID-19 by sharing still from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

With everyone being locked inside their houses due to coronavirus lockdown, people are finding different ways to keep themselves entertained. Our favourite Bollywood celebrities are also making the best use of their quarantine by indulging in creative activities. Apart from that, almost everyone has become quite active on social media and one amongst those is actress Kajol who ever since the lockdown began, has been connecting with fans and sharing throwback photos. Yet again she played her social media game on point by sharing a throwback picture from her 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In the caption, she recalled the times before COVID-19 when everyone used to dress up and hang out.

In the photo which was shared on Instagram, Kajol can be seen wearing the green lehenga with a dupatta on her head. It is still taken from the song Mehndi Lagake Rakhna. Captioning the same, she wrote, "Flashback to when we dressed up to go out.... #Lookingback."

DDLJ, directed by Aditya Chopra released on 20 October 1995 and went on to become one of the most successful Indian films in history. It also featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role of Raj while Kajol played Simra. Have a look at the song here:

Recently Kajol shared a monochrome picture where she is seen gazing out from her balcony. "Looking at the future which isn't so far away really, but seems like a lifetime. #breathclean #nonpolluted," she wrote.

Recently amid the ongoing lockdown, Kajol took to Instagram to treat her fans with an upside-down selfie while flaunting her trademark infectious smile. "Upside down selfie in an upside down world! Is there a right way to selfie? Or is it each to his own .... hmmmm . That''s a thought! #selfcare #selflove #allpaths #nojudgement," she posted with the picture.

Last month, Kajol took her fans down memory lane as she shared a "behind the scene" picture with co-star Aamir Khan in "Fanaa" when the film completed 14 years.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Om Raut’s ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. The movie also starred Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The movie received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. It also did record business at the box-office.

-With IANS inputs

