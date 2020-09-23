Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji share heartwarming posts for mom Tanuja's birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Kajol shared her pic with mom on her Instagram handle

"Happy birthday to the one person who showed me all the avatars of a woman," wrote Kajol in her birthday wish for mom, veteran actress Tanuja, who turned 77 on Wednesday. Kajol is the daughter of Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. On her mom's birthday, Kajol shared a beautiful picture of herself and Tanuja and borrowed a line from singer Ellie Goulding's track Army. She wrote: "'When I'm with you, I'm standing with an army.' Happy birthday to the one person who showed me all the avatars of a woman. Warrior, wife, mother, sister, woman, human and spirit! Happy birthday momma. Love you so much. Am eternally grateful that you chose me for a daughter.... always and forever. #foreveryourbaby."

Take a look at Kajol's birthday post for mom Tanuja here:

Show post

Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee's younger daughter, actress Tanishaa Mukerji, also posted a sweet birthday note for the Jewel Thief actress. She shared an album comprising some rare and some recent pictures of Tanuja and wrote: "Happy birthday, my earth mother. You are mischief. You are grace. You are love. You are nature. You are soul. You are my universe. Love you mommy!

Check it out:

Post 2

Tanuja, star of films like Haathi Mere Saathi, Bandish, Anokha Rishta, Jewel Thief, Jeene Ki Raah, Suhaagan and Swarg Narak, is also known for her work in Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali movies. On her birthday even, Tanishaa shared two photos from the 1976 Gujarati film Malavpati Munj, in which Tanuja co-starred with actor-filmmaker Upendra Trivedi.

Post 3

Tanuja was last seen in the 2018 Bengali film Shonar Pahar.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage