Justin Bieber announces new concert dates for his world tour

Singer Justin Bieber has unveiled new dates for HIS world tour which he had to postpone in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The singer's "Changes" tour was set to kickstart in 2020 but got pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic which has claimed the lives of over 146,000 people in the US.

"New world tour dates for 2021. Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe," Bieber wrote on Twitter on Thursday. The 45-date tour, now simply called "The Justin Bieber World Tour", will commence on June 2, 2021 in San Diego at the Pechanga Arena.

The tour also includes 19 new arena dates, including stops at New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago and other cities. It will conclude in Sacramento, California on August 15 at the Golden 1 Centre.

Kehlani and Jaden Smith who were originally scheduled to support the tour will not be appearing on the new dates as new support will be added at a later date.

