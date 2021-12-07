J-Hope, Jimin and BTS members make solo Instagram accounts; check out K-pop stars' first posts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS members

BTS members sent the Internet into tizzy after they made Instagram debut with solo accounts. As the K-pop septet RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and V delighted their fans and joined Instagram through their separate handles on Monday, fans lined up to shower them with love. All accounts currently have crossed more than 15 million followers already. They have also posted their first pictures on their respective handles. Jin's first picture features him wearing a white full sleeves T-shirt with the caption "Permission to Dance," on it. Suga, on the hand, posted a red square. Whereas, RM and Jimin shared monochrome shots.

Take a look at BTS members' first post on their solo Instagram accounts:

The members joined Instagram after announcing through their management company on Twitter that they will be taking "a second official extended period of rest" and won't be performing. The break will provide BTS members with the chance to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy." "It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families," the statement added.

BTS has gone big in 2021, having three Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers under its belt -- 'Butter', 'Permission to Dance' and 'My Universe', a collaborative effort with British rock band Coldplay. K-pop superband BTS topped nine of Billboard's year-end charts for 2021, including the year's top duo/group category.

Yonhap News Agency quotes Billboard as saying that BTS ranked No. 1 on the lists of Top Artists - Duo/Group, Hot 100 Artists - Duo/Group, Billboard 200 Artists - Duo/Group, Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Artists, Digital Song Sales Artists and World Albums Artists.

The band's 2020 hit song 'Dynamite' led the year-end Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, while 'Butter' stood atop the Digital Song Sales list. Its fifth studio album 'BE' took the No. 1 title on the top World Albums for 2021.

-- with inputs from agencies