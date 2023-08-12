Veteran actor Jaya Prada sentenced to 6 months in jail, deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAYA PRADA Jaya Prada

Veteran actor and politician Jaya Prada has been sentenced to six months in jail by a Chennai court on Friday. A fine of Rs 5,000 has also been imposed on the actor in connection to the case filed against her by the Labour Government Insurance Corporation. The actor's business partners Ram Kumar and Raja Babu were also found guilty.

India TV has learned that the Chennai court refused her appeal and imposed a fine and imprisonment. Jaya Prada's legal team is yet to issue an official notice on the matter.

Why is Jaya Prada jailed for six months?

The actor-turned-politician owned a theatre in Chennai. The theatre was shut down after Prada failed to pay the ESI following which they approached the Chennai court. The ESI deducted from their salaries wasn't paid. The employees claimed that it wasn't even paid to the Government Insurance Corporation.

Following this, the Labour Government Insurance Corporation filed a case against her and her associates at the Egmore Magistrate Court. India TV found out that the actor admitted to the charges and promised to clear all the dues. She further also sought dismissal of the case, however, the court dismissed her appeal.

Born as Lalitha Rani Rao, Jaya Prada was one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema during the 70s and 80s. In a career spanning more than two decades, the actor appeared in multiple films including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi films. In 1994, she quit acting and joined the Telugu Desam Party.

Her notable films include Sanjog, Sharaabi, Sagara Sangamam, Aaj Ka Arjun, Kaamvhor, Sanaadi Appanna, and Sita Kalyanam among several others.

