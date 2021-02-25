Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASMINBHASIN2806 Jasmin Bhasin celebrates Aly Goni's birthday in Kashmir, pens heartfelt note

TV actor Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram on Thursday to share a special birthday wish for her beau Aly Goni. The two have jetted off to Kashmir, to celebrate his birthday with his family.

"Happy birthday my hero. This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on ,since I met you. Looking at your eyes everyday, you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life, love you with all my heart my best friend and my love (sic)," posted Jasmin along with a picture with Aly from the celebrations.

Responding to the heartfelt wish, Aly commented, "Thank you Meri Laila."

A video of Aly cutting his birthday cake has also been doing the rounds. Aly donned a combination of red and black while Jasmin looked stunning in a lime green salwar suit.

The two became friends while shooting the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house. She was even his connection during the family week on the show. Aly finished fourth in the reality show. Talking about what he earned in the show, he said, "Finally I am out of the house and let me tell you, bahar aake jab aap Sab Ka pyaar dekha, toh samaj mein aaya ki Meine kya kamaya hai. Humne izzat aur pyaar kamaya. Thank you to all you beautiful people. #FamAly best thi hai n rahegi. Gratitude. (I realised what I have actually earned after coming out of the house. I have earned a lot of love and respect. #FamAly is the best and always will be.)"

Rubina Dilaik was crowned the winner in the just concluded season 14 of the reality television show. She defeated finalists Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly.