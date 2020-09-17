Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DABBOOKAPOOR/FANPAGE 'It was Lolo and Bebo's decision,' says Randhir Kapoor on his Instagram debut

Thanks to the power of social media, we get to knwo about what our favourite Bollywood celebs are upto amid the lockdown. There are some who are quite active while others have recently made their debut. One such name in the second category is that of veteran actor and filmmaker Randhir Kapoor who recently joined the photo-sharing application Instagram. Speaking about the same in an interview, he revealed that it was entirely his daughters Lolo and Bebo aka Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan who took this decision and created his account.

Talking to TOI in an interview, RK said, "It just happened and it was entirely Lolo and Bebo's decision (Karisma and Kareena). There were some pictures in the stock, they uploaded them after making the account. Now, Lolo and Bebo are saying that I ought to learn how to handle my account by ownself. But I am not tech-savvy at all. I don't know anything. Whenever I want to post, I think I shall ask Lolo and Bebo to shortlist some pictures and send it to me. I shall choose from them and ask them only to upload."

