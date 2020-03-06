Image Source : INSTAGRAM It's a wrap for Chandigarh schedule of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

The Chandigarh schedule for the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has concluded. Actress Mona Singh, who plays a pivotal role in the film, took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of the wrap-up party. In the images, Mona and Aamir are seen sharing smiles. "Worked hard and partied harder, Chandigarh schedule wrap and now off to Amritsar. #laalsinghchaddha #bestteam #happiness #partymode #workmode #punjab," Mona wrote.

Last month superstar Aamir Khan shared the first look of his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan from their much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. "Paa lene ki baichaini, aur kho dene ka darr... Bas itna sa hai, zindagi ka safar. #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love. a," the superstar wrote in the caption.

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited films of the year 2020. The film has already created quite a buzz among and Aamir Khan fans can't wait to see their favourite star back on screen at Christmas 2020. Aamir has been shooting extensively for the film on various locations and in various looks.

Laal Singh Chaddha is self-produced by Aamir and directed by Secret Superstar maker Advait Chandan. The film, also featuring Kareena Kapoor, is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The film will release on Christmas this year.

