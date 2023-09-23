Did Ishaan Khatter make his relationship official with Malaysian model Chandni Bainz? WATCH viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Ishaan Khatter with Chandni Biaz

Celebrities often hog headlines for their personal lives and keep their fans hooked. In this episode, Ishaan Khatter became the talk of the town after he was spotted with his rumoured Malaysian girlfriend Chandni Bainz on Friday night. The video of them is doing rounds on the internet and has created a buzz around the actor's relationship status after his breakup with Ananya Panday.

In the viral video, Ishaan Khatter can be seen exiting an engagement party with Chandni Bainz. While Bainz can be seen donning a floral maxi dress, Khatter opted for a shimmery powder blue shirt and black cargo pants. The actor held Biaz's hands and opened the car's door for her.

Watch the viral video here:

Ishaan Khatter sparked dating rumours after he was spotted on a bike with a mystery girl. Earlier, reports stated that the duo has been dating each other since June this year.

Who is Chandni Bainz?

Born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Chandni Bainz began her acting career in the TV drama My Mother's Story. The 21-year-old fashion model moved to India after the coronavirus pandemic and is soon to kick-start her Bollywood career, as per media reports.

Biaz first grabbed eyeballs during her presence at a Bollywood award show. She enjoys a fan following of more than 95K followers on Instagram and is also followed by Aryan Khan, Prateik Babbar, and Sooraj Pancholi among others.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter got his big Bollywood break opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak. The film received mixed reactions from the audience, however, Khatter's performance did not go unnoticed. The actor then went on to do films like Khaali Peeli, the British miniseries A Suitable Boy, and others. He also made a cameo role in Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's film Don't Look Up.

The actor last appeared with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot and will be next seen in Pippa.

