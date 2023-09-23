Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Night view of the venue in Udaipur is BREATHTAKING, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding venue lights up

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities are in full swing as the couple arrived in Udaipur on Friday. The high-profile wedding will take place at The Leela Palace in the city and the couple will embark on their new journey as husband and wife. Ahead of the D-day, myriad photos and videos of the elaborate venue are doing rounds on the internet and fans cannot keep calm as they wait for the wedding pictures.

In one of the viral videos shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the venue of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha can be seen all decked up and looking breathtaking. However, it's unclear if the visuals are of The Leela Palace or The Taj Palace.

Watch the viral video here:

Social media is swamped with such videos and fans are coming together to express their excitement about the most-talked-about ceremony of late. The couple, on Friday, were papped outside the Udaipur Airport as they arrived from Delhi. While Parneeti Chopra donned a red jumpsuit and paired it will a powder pink shawl, Raghav Chadha sported a black sweatshirt with blue denim jeans.

Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities kicked off with ardas and Sufi night in New Delhi. Videos and pictures of the ceremonies also circulated on social media earlier. One video showed the couple having the best time of their life as they grooved to songs. Chadha's uncle Pawan Sachdeva also took to his Instagram stories and gave glimpses of the royal venue. One of the videos showed the stunning view of the Taj Lake as guests were seated by the lake.

Post the wedding, the couple will host a reception ceremony on the same day. The AAP leader will also host a separate reception for his family and political fraternity in Chandigarh, reports claimed.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Priyanka Chopra to SKIP her little ones' big day?

Latest Entertainment News