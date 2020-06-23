Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL KHAN, SSR Irrfan Khan's son Babil: Stand for what's right without using Sushant Singh Rajput's death as an excuse

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has a suggestion for those who have opened up on nepotism after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. In a new Instagram post, Babil says those who want to stand up for what is right, should do so without using Sushant's demise as an excuse.

At the end of his long post, he also left a cryptic line that seems to suggest that he might join the film industry. In brackets right at the end of the post, he uses these words: "it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot".

Babil's post said: "It's still not settling in. We've lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed. Naturally, we have descended into pinning the blame on something or someone, which in itself is the most futile act because to find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie."

"I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg spin deliveries bouncing off spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss."

"Instead we must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our own journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls."

"I'm saying stand up for what's right without using Sushant's demise as an excuse, if you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don't use Sushant as a reason to why you're doing so now.

Concluding his post, Babil wrote: "Stand up for what's right regardless anyway in any case. (And it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot)".

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14. While Mumbai Police is investigating the 34-year-old actor's untimely death, many in Bollywood as well as on social media have concluded that the actor a victim of power play and nepotism within the film industry.

