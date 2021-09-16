Irrfan Khan's son Babil gets degree despite dropping out, mom Sutapa drops a comment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL KHAN Irrfan Khan's son Babil gets degree despite dropping out

Babil Khan, son of late acclaimed star Irrfan Khan, has received his graduate degree from the University of Westminster, London, despite having dropped out of college, going by his post on Instagram. Earlier this year, Babil had announced in an Instagram post that he is choosing to not continue his studies further in a bid to pursue acting. However, he shared a picture of his degree on Instagram on Wednesday and captioned: "Somehow I've managed to drop out and get my degree."

Babil's mother Sutapa Sikdar dropped a comment on his picture. She said that she feels blessed as Irrfan wanted him to finish his course. "Blessed I feel baba wanted you to finish the course so so much ..love u.. Babila 'let's rocks jai Mata di'" she wrote.

Take a look:

Earlier, Babil shared a few images of a private lake that he inherited from his father, Irrfan. The Instagram images show Babil chilling on an inflatable boat at the lake, which is surrounded by hills. "Lake Babil," he captioned the post. When a user asked Babil about where the lake is located, he informed that the lake is left to him by his late father. "I signed all my inheritance to mamma cause that was the right thing to do but baba left me this lake. So now I have a private lake of my own and I plan to breed endangered species of fish here," Babil wrote.

Babil is all set to make his acting debut with 'Qala', produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma. He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The film also stars 'Bulbbul' actress Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. Also, Babil will be a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project.

