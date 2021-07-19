Inside Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations: Vintage wine, beautiful sunset, poolside fun & much more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Inside Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations: Vintage wine, beautiful sunset, poolside fun & more

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra turned 39 on July 18. She took to her Instagram account and shared a bunch of pictures from her birthday celebration. Priyanka who is currently in London and shooting for her upcoming spy series, Citadel had a blast on her birthday.

Alongside the pictures, Priyanka penned a heartfelt note thanking her fans and friends for showering love and good wishes on her special day. "Photo Dump.Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy."

"And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!", the actress wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

In the first picture Priyanka looks steaming hot ina red swimsuit as she can be seen posing around a pool. The second picture shows Priyanka looking at her beautiful birthday cake. Following pictures are of ducks, wine, cuddles with furry friend and beautiful sunset. Indeed, the pictures are a proof that Priyanka's special day was extravagant in all ways.

Priyanka rang in her birthday weekend by bathing in the sun and taking a dip in the pool. She shared many more pictures on her Instagram stories and said "pre birthday vibes." She also claimed that she is living her 'mermaid life.'

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in the OTT film "The White Tiger". The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

She is currently busy with "Citadel". Helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, "Citadel" is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.