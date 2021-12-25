Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEEN BHATT, NEETU KAPOOR Inside Alia Bhatt's Christmas celebrations with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu

Actress Alia Bhatt hosted a get-together on Christmas Eve. Alia, reportedly, hosted the dinner at her place, along with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The intimate bash was attended by her beau Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor. The dinner was also attended by filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee, who has directed the couple in the upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, as well as Neetu, shared glimpses of the party on their respective Instagram profiles.

For the party, Alia wore a stunning strapless red dress and Ranbir chose to wear a black blazer with a white T-shirt. Sharing a picture with Alia and Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor wrote: "My beautiful people." Neetu also shared a selfie with Ranbir and captioned it: "Merry Christmas to all." Take a look:

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than three years now. The two fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

Speaking about their upcoming film, Alia and Ranbir will be next seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film is a fantasy trilogy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is Ayan Mukherjee's ambitious project and has been in the making for over 6 years, and this will be Ayan's first film after a period of eight years after 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

The makers recently released the motion poster of the film. The one-minute 14-second motion poster starts off from the depths of the earth and transposes to the nebulae set in the vast eternity of the universe, alternating between warm and cool colours.

It features voice overs by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who familiarise the audience with what's about to unfold. Blending the themes of mythology and sci-fi, it speaks about ancient powers that are unfathomable to the general masses before lead actor Ranbir Kapoor makes an appearance with Lord Shiva overlooking him.

The film will be released on September 9 next year.