Saturday, February 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
WeekEnd-ka-Vaar-with-Rajat-Sharma-bigg-boss-13
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Student Malaika Arora and guru Terence Lewis reunite after 20 years

Student Malaika Arora and guru Terence Lewis reunite after 20 years

''He was a legend then and he is a legend today,'' said Malaika Arora about Terence Lewis.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 08, 2020 11:51 IST
India's Best Dancer

Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis to judge India's Best Dancer

Dancing diva Malaika Arora is thrilled about judging a reality show along with choreographer Terence Lewis, who was her guru almost 20 years ago. The two along with choreographer Geeta Kapoor will judge "India's Best Dancer".

Malaika said: "It is my honour that Sony Entertainment Television has given me the opportunity to be a judge on 'India's Best Dancer'. There is a special reason that I am thankful for the show and that's because I will be judging it along with Terence who was my guru almost 20 years ago while I was learning how to dance. He was a legend then and he is a legend today."

Terence too has some kind words for his former student. "Malaika Arora is truly a diva when it comes to glamour, dance and expressions, no one can beat her I believe."

"Today when I recall, 20 years is a long time, she was passionate then and she still carries the same grace today also. I am looking forward to the show and I am sure we are only going to be looking at the best of best," he added.

The show will be launched later this month.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
Delhi Elections 2020

Top News

Latest News