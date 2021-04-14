Huma Qureshi makes Hollywood debut with 'Army of the dead', trailer out

Image Source : TWITTER/@ZACKSNYDER 'Army of the dead' trailer out

The trailer for Zack Snyder's highly-anticipated zombie-heist film, Army of the Dead is finally unveiled and movie buffs can catch a glimpse of Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi. While the details of her character are still under wraps, makers have just revealed that she is named 'Geeta' in the film. With Dave Bautista leading the cast, the film will follow a group of men and women who come together to stage a heist at a casino in Vegas.

Taking to her Twitter, Huma thanked Zack for the same. "Super proud to be a small part of this genius man’s vision @ZackSnyder always a fan and friend forever," she wrote.

From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen, Zack Snyder's Justice League), 'Army of the Dead' takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. The trailer unveils with the scene of Dave Bautista’s character being hired to rob 200 million dollars.

When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who is now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it is with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantined zone to retrieve USD 200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours.

With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing's for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.

The movie that is slated to release on May 21 on Netflix stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raul Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone, and Garret Dillahunt.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Huma made strong appearances in the movie Badlapur, crime series Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kaala and Ek thi dayaan. She recently appeared in the drama series Mahraani, based on the life of Rabri Devi.

(With ANI Inputs)