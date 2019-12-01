"Hrithik in 'War' is like Death by Chocolate", says Deepika Padukone

It seems Deepika Padukone has been bowled over by Hrithik Roshan's performance in his latest hit "War" as she just compared him to a dessert 'death by chocolate'. "Hrithik in 'War' is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just saying," Deepika tweeted on Sunday. For those who don't know, Corner house is a popular eatery in Bengaluru.

Deepika's compliment for Hrithik has become viral on social media.

Check out Deepika's tweet below:

@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!🤤...Just Saying... — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 1, 2019

Reacting to the tweet, several users agreed to her.

One user commented: "Hahah truth be told".

"I do agree. He is the hottest," wrote another one.

Now it would be interesting to see how Hrithik, one of the most handsome male actors of Bollywood, react to Deepika's compliment.

According to the reports, the two will be seen romancing in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1982 film "Satte Pe Satta". On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Chhapaak, where she'll be seen playing the character of an acid attack survivor. She will also be seen in '93 opposite Ranveer Singh playing his wife.

Hritik Roshan is all set to star in Krishh 4, which is expected to releas in December 2020.