Hrithik Roshan sets stage on fire with his impeccable dance moves, see pics

Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is a passionate dancer and his love for dancing is no secret. The actor has shown his versatility in many popular dancing numbers like "Ek Pal Ka Jeena," "Mai Aisa Kyun Hun," "Tu Meri," and "Bang Bang" among others. Once again, the actor has reiterated his love for dance in his latest social media post. Hrithik shared a string of pictures of his performance at an award event. In the pictures, he can be seen wearing a red flowy jacket over a black outfit. For the caption, the actor wrote: "I love dancing."

On the work front, Hrithik will reportedly play the lead in an Indian adaptation of the popular English series "The Night Manager". Apparently he will be essaying the role of an Indian version of the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series. The series was based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre.

The story of "The Night Manager" follows the night manager of a luxury hotel, a former soldier, who is recruited by a government espionage organisation, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer.

The original English series starring Hiddleston was adapted by David Farr and directed by Susanne Bier. Alongside Hiddleston, the cast included names like Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki and Tom Hollander. The series won several Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Primetime Emmys.

The Indian edition is said to be produced by Banijay Asia, At the moment, the actor hasn't responded to the reports, while Banijay UK and Banijay Asia have declined to officially comment.

The Indian adaptation is said to start shooting in Mumbai in April.

--with inputs from IANS