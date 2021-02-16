Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan looks back at his 'difficult' film Jodhaa Akbar

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan shared memories of his 2008 blockbuster Jodhaa Akbar that cast him as Akbar. He described the film as difficult. The actor revealed that he was scared when Ashutosh Gowarikar offered the film to him. Hrithik also revealed 'what he learnt was that to do strong things, one doesn't need to be strong in the beginning.' Jodhaa Akbar clocked 13 years of its release on Monday and on the occasion, Hrithik revisited the film on the day which was also director Ashutosh Gowariker’s birthday.

Wishing Ashutosh and walking down the memory lane, Hrithik wrote "Memories .#JodhaaAkbar. Man this movie was difficult. I was sh*t scared when Ashutosh Gowarikar offered it to me. Couldn't understand how he could see someone like me commanding 10,000 soldiers. But then that's what a director does. He envisions what you can't. And that's the reason I did the film," Hrithik wrote on Instagram.

He had posted the note along with a few glimpses from the film, which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Instagram on the occasion of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's birthday on Monday evening.

"And what I learnt was that to do strong things , you don't need to be strong in the beginning! In fact the decision of wanting to be strong comes before. And it means having to choose that which is beyond your ability at the time of choosing. Trusting that the experience itself will do the rest. The challenge then itself creates the stronger you. It's Magic. Try it," he added.

Take a look:

The historical drama Jodhaa Akbar also features Sonu Sood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Ila Arun. The film is set in the 16th century and centers on the romance between the Mughal Emperor Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar and the Rajput Princess Jodhaa Bai.

On the work front, Hrithik is soon going to start shooting for the Indian adaptation of John Le Carre's spy drama 'The Night Manager'. He will also be seen in Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The actor was last seen in War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He was also starred in the blockbuster film Super 30.